LONDON, March 14 Traces of pork were found in
halal chicken sausages served in at least one primary school in
central London, the local city council said on Thursday.
The pork was detected at St. Mary's Bryanston Square primary
school after Westminster City Council conducted tests of meat
products in schools in the wake of a horse meat mislabelling
scandal across Europe.
"In the issue obviously where halal is concerned pork is
pork," a spokesman for Westminster City Council said. "So we're
not going to split hairs over quantities."
Council officers took seven samples from three schools in
the week beginning on Feb. 25 to test them for the presence of
DNA from beef, lamb, pork, chicken, turkey, goat and horse.
The Council said it had a contract with Chartwells, which is
part of catering company Compass Group, to provide meals
for around 40 schools in Westminster.
No horse meat has been found in any of the samples, the
spokesman said. Chartwells and Compass were not immediately
available for comment.
The council said it had instructed its contractor to
temporarily stop supplying meat until the issue is resolved, and
to no longer use its halal meat supplier.