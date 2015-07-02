LONDON, July 2 The BBC said it will cut more
than 1,000 jobs because it expects to receive 150 million pounds
($234 million) less than forecast from the licence fee next
financial year as viewers turn off televisions and watch
programmes on the Internet.
Every UK household with a television has to pay 145.50
pounds a year to the BBC, a public service broadcaster which was
founded in 1922.
"The licence fee income in 2016/17 is now forecast to be 150
million pounds less than it was expected to be in 2011," the BBC
said in a statement.
"This is because as more people use iPlayer, mobiles and
online catch-up, the number of households owning televisions is
falling. It also provides further evidence of the need for the
licence fee to be modernised to cover digital services."
Only 69 percent of viewing by British adults is now through
live TV and among 16 to 24-year-olds, only 50 percent of viewing
is done through live TV, the country's telecoms regulator said.
