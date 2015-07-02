(Recasts, adds details)
By Guy Faulconbridge
LONDON, July 2 The British Broadcasting
Corporation will cut more than 1,000 jobs to cover a
150-million-pound gap in licence fee income next financial year
as millions of viewers turn off their televisions and watch
programmes on tablets and mobile phones.
The BBC, the largest broadcaster in the world, is grappling
with swiftly changing viewing practices, the fallout from
failing to investigate a prolific child abuser in its ranks, and
scrutiny from Prime Minister David Cameron's government ahead of
a review of BBC funding in 2016.
BBC chief Tony Hall told employees he wanted to forge a
leaner organisation with fewer layers of management to cope with
the expected shortfall from the annual 145.50 pound ($227.17)
licence fee that every UK household with a television must pay.
"A simpler, leaner, BBC is the right thing to do and it can
also help us meet the financial challenges we face," Director
General Hall, 64, said.
"There are very tough things happening out there and the
hard choice that is happening to us is that the number of
households with TVs is diminishing, slowly, but it is
diminishing."
Some Britons have discarded their televisions -- the main
source of home viewing for half a century - in favour of tablets
which many younger people use to watch programmes over a
wireless Internet connection.
The BBC's Head of News, James Harding, last month predicted
that by 2025, most people in the United Kingdom would probably
get their television programmes over the Internet.
"The Internet has ripped a hole in the business model of
many great news organisations," said Harding.
Just 69 percent of viewing by British adults is now through
live TV and among 16- to 24-year-olds only 50 percent of viewing
was done through live TV, the country's telecoms regulator said.
The BBC and other public service broadcasters must keep up
with the shift to online viewing to ensure they retain a high
visibility and can compete with rival services from Netflix
and Amazon, the regulator said.
The rise in online viewing services justifies making British
people pay the licence fee for using them, the BBC said.
The government will review the BBC's funding structure when
it negotiates a new, so-called Royal Charter ahead of the expiry
of the current agreement at the end of 2016.
But some ministers who serve in Cameron's newly elected
government have questioned the licence fee funding model, which
accounted for 73 percent of the BBC's 5-billion-pound income in
the 2013-14 financial year, the most recent accounts available.
Critics say the BBC, which employed 20,736 people in the
2013-14 year, is bloated, biased and distorts the media market
by squeezing out smaller players, especially in the regions.
Supporters say the BBC, known affectionately as "auntie",
produces first-class news, sport and entertainment and counter
that it is criticised by politicians across the political
spectrum, from Scottish nationalists to Labour prime ministers.
($1 = 0.6405 pounds)
(Editing by Stephen Addison and Mark Heinrich)