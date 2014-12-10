LONDON Dec 10 Alan Rusbridger, editor of
Britain's Guardian newspaper, who helped break news of
widespread surveillance by the U.S. National Security Agency
(NSA) based on the leaks of analyst Edward Snowden, will step
down next Summer, its parent company said on Wednesday.
Rusbridger, 60, who has been editing the left-leaning
newspaper for nearly 20 years, will become chairman of the
company's Scott Trust, which safeguards the paper's editorial
independence, in 2016.
The Guardian and the Washington Post won the prestigious
Pulitzer Prize this year for their reporting on the NSA's
surveillance activities.
Last year, UK Members of Parliament accused Rusbridger of
breaking the law by publishing details about intelligence
services that they said could play into the hands of potential
attackers.
Under Rusbridger's editorship, the Guardian also played a
key role in uncovering Britain's phone-hacking scandal which
eventually led to the closure of Rupert Murdoch's best-selling
News of the World newspaper and the jailing of one of its former
editors Andy Coulson.
Rusbridger said in a statement on Wednesday: "We have strong
future leaders in place with unparalleled news and digital
experience, and I know that our journalism will be in the best
possible hands."
Parent company the Guardian Media Group said the Scott Trust
will soon announce how it will appoint Rusbridger's replacement.
(Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by Stephen Addison)