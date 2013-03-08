UPDATE 1-New York Times offers buyouts, eliminates public editor position
May 31 The New York Times Co said on Wednesday it was offering buyouts to its newsroom employees to streamline production systems and reduce the number of editors.
LONDON, March 8 An ex-policeman and a prison officer admitted on Friday to selling information to the Sun, a British tabloid newspaper owned by Rupert Murdoch, in the first guilty pleas to come out of a huge police investigation into wrongdoing by journalists.
Former police officer Alan Tierney pleaded guilty to two counts of misconduct in public office for selling stories about the mother of England soccer player John Terry and about Rolling Stones member Ronnie Wood, the Press Association (PA) reported.
Prison officer Richard Trunkfield pleaded guilty to one count of misconduct in public office for selling information about a high-profile prisoner, the PA reported.
The charges against the pair stemmed from an inquiry launched in January 2011 into allegations journalists from Murdoch's now defunct News of the World newspaper had hacked voicemails of mobile phones.
That inquiry was later widened to include other illegal activities, including payments to public officials for stories.
May 31 The New York Times Co said on Wednesday it was offering buyouts to its newsroom employees to streamline production systems and reduce the number of editors.
LOS ANGELES, May 31 CBS journalist Scott Pelley is leaving the evening news anchor chair and will work full time on news magazine "60 Minutes," the network said in a statement on Wednesday.