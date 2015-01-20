(Refiles to fix typo)
LONDON Jan 20 Britain's The Sun tabloid, the
country's best-selling newspaper, has decided to quietly stop
publishing photographs of topless models on page three, ending a
contested 44-year-old tradition of the Rupert Murdoch-owned
paper, The Times reported on Tuesday.
The Sun, owned by a subsidiary of the media tycoon's News
Corp, has published photographs of young models baring
their breasts on page three since 1970, drawing criticism from
feminists who said the practice demeaned and objectified women.
Without naming its sources, The Times, which is also part of
Murdoch's British newspaper empire, said it understood that last
Friday's printed edition of The Sun would be the final
publication to carry a photograph of a topless model.
Such models would only appear on the paper's website from
now on, it said, while scantily clad but not topless models
would appear in the paper in future. The Sun has long resisted
making the change, in part because it feared dropping the
feature could hurt its sales. At least one rival British tabloid
also features photographs of topless women.
Murdoch described the tradition as "outdated" in September
last year, saying it meant "Brit feminists" didn't buy The Sun.
He is understood to have sanctioned the decision to end one of
the most contested mainstays of British journalism.
Murdoch's British newspaper arm News UK did not immediately
respond to requests for comment.
(Reporting by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Susan Fenton)