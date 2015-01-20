* End of daily feature denounced by women as sexist
* Campaigners hail step forward for gender equality
* Decision reported to have Murdoch's sign-off
By Estelle Shirbon
LONDON, Jan 20 British newspaper The Sun has
ended a 45-year tradition of picturing topless models on page
three, scrapping a daily feature denounced by women's rights
groups since the tabloid launched it in the early years of
Rupert Murdoch's ownership.
Murdoch had staunchly defended "Page Three girls" for
decades. But pressure on Britain's best-selling paper had
intensified in recent years, with a campaign drawing support
from politicians, trade unions, universities and a breast cancer
charity, among many others.
The Times, also owned by Murdoch's News Corp,
reported that The Sun had decided to quietly drop Page Three
girls and that the tycoon had signed off on the decision. It
said topless women would still feature on the dedicated
Page3.com website, which is behind a paywall.
A spokesman for The Sun said: "Page three of The Sun is
where it's always been, between pages two and four, and you can
find Lucy from Warwick at Page3.com."
He declined to comment on whether the move was permanent.
The change has come into effect since Monday, when page
three featured a model wearing a bra, while Tuesday's edition
showed women in bikinis running on a beach.
Supporters of the "No More Page Three" campaign hailed the
change as a step forward for gender equality in Britain.
"The sexualisation, the objectification of women in this way
was basically saying to all of us that what mattered, frankly,
were our breasts not our brains," said opposition Labour member
of parliament (MP) Stella Creasy.
Page Three was not "some great British institution like
James Bond or moaning about the weather", Creasy told BBC Radio
4. "That's not the world we wanted to live in any more."
The Sun had been in severe decline until Murdoch bought it
in 1969, turned it into a tabloid and introduced a brash,
irreverent style of popular journalism so successful that
circulation rocketed from 800,000 to 4 million in a decade.
In line with a trend affecting most of the British press,
its circulation has dropped sharply since the glory days. It
slipped to just below 2 million in October last year for the
first time since 1971.
"OLD-FASHIONED"
The end of Page Three girls was not expected to make a big
difference to sales. The Irish edition of the newspaper stopped
publishing the images in August 2013, with little impact on
circulation.
Introduced a year after Murdoch took the helm, the photos
were part of a vein of British popular culture in the 1970s that
also relished jokes with crude sexual content. From the start,
feminists opposed Page Three girls as sexist.
But for decades, The Sun was ruthless in defending the
images, as former Labour minister Clare Short found when she
spoke out against them in 2003.
The paper retaliated with a crudely doctored image of
Short's head set on an overweight topless woman's body, under
the headline: "Fat, jealous Clare brands Page 3 porn". It also
parked a busload of topless models outside Short's home.
In recent years, an ever broader coalition of people and
organisations had voiced their opposition.
In June 2013, Green MP Caroline Lucas wore a No More Page
Three teeshirt during a parliamentary session. She was told to
put her jacket on as she was violating the dress code in the
chamber.
Lucas said it was ironic that her teeshirt was deemed
inappropriate while The Sun, with its racy page three, was
available to buy from eight outlets in the parliamentary
buildings.
Murdoch posted a tweet in September last year that suggested
his support for Page Three was no longer as resolute as it had
been.
"Brit feminists who bang on about page 3 never buy the paper
... I think old fashioned but readers disagree," the 83-year-old
tycoon wrote.
(Additional reporting by Andrew Osborn and Kate Holton; Editing
by Mark Trevelyan)