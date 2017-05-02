LONDON May 2 Carrying a bundle of newspapers,
former British finance minister George Osborne turned up on
Tuesday to start work as a journalist, following last month's
shock announcement that he would take the reins of London's main
daily paper.
The new Evening Standard editor, who lost his job as finance
minister last year after helping to lead the doomed campaign to
stay in the European Union, will step down as a member of
parliament in the June 8 general election.
Veteran journalists have mocked his lack of editorial
experience and potential conflicts of interest.
He already has a part-time job with a salary of 650,000
pounds ($836,810) a year for working 48 days at asset manager
BlackRock, and earned hundreds of thousands of pounds giving
speeches.
Once regarded as a future leader of Britain's ruling
Conservative Party, Osborne has opposed some of Prime Minister
Theresa May's policies and has said he wants the Evening
Standard to be a "fearless" newspaper.
While at the University of Oxford, Osborne dabbled in
student journalism and was proud enough of his efforts to
display the two issues of the magazine he edited in his Downing
Street flat while chancellor.
($1 = 0.7768 pounds)
(Reporting by Andy Bruce; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)