LONDON, March 17 George Osborne, who lost his
job as British finance minister after the EU referendum in June,
was appointed editor of London's Evening Standard, the
newspaper's owner Evgeny Lebedev said on Friday.
"I am proud to have an editor of such substance, who
reinforces The Standard's standing and influence in London,"
Lebedev tweeted.
"And whose political viewpoint - socially liberal and
economically pragmatic - closely matches that of many of our
readers."
Osborne, who remains a lawmaker, joined investment group
BlackRock Inc as an advisor last month.
