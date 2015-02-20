LONDON Feb 20 One of Britain's most storied
newspapers has been accused of self-censoring for commercial
gain, raising awkward questions about a centuries-old press
culture which has prided itself on its no-holds-barred approach
to truth telling.
The 160-year-old Daily Telegraph strongly denied accusations
in a resignation letter by one of its best known writers, who
said the paper had soft-pedalled coverage of a banking scandal
to curry favour with an advertiser.
Britain's press, known collectively as "Fleet Street" in
reference to the London lane where newspapers were based for
generations, is proud of its independence - able to make or
break a political reputation with a merciless approach.
In his letter, Peter Oborne, known for caustic attacks on
politicians as the Telegraphs's chief political commentator,
said the paper had curbed coverage of reports that the Swiss arm
of Europe's biggest bank HSBC helped clients avoid taxes. The
Telegraph, he wrote, wanted to keep the bank's advertising.
"(It) amounts to a form of fraud on its readers," he wrote.
"If major newspapers allow corporations to influence their
content for fear of losing advertising revenue, democracy itself
is in peril."
The Telegraph came out fighting, denying it had pulled
punches in covering HSBC and saying it had "no apologies" for
journalism guided by a pro-business editorial line.
"We are proud to be the champion of British business and
enterprise," it wrote in an editorial. "In an age of cheap
populism and corrosive cynicism about wealth-creating
businesses, we have defended British industries including the
financial services industry that accounts for almost a tenth of
the UK economy, sustains two million jobs and provides around
one in every eight pounds the Exchequer raises in tax."
It also lashed out at rival news sources that had criticised
it: "None is the paragon of moral or journalistic virtue that
their criticisms this week might suggest," it said. "All have
their own self-serving agendas, both political and commercial."
STRUGGLING
Both the accusation and the Telegraph's rebuttal are likely
to sting for a newspaper industry struggling to adapt as
readership declines and advertisers move online.
Fleet Street's reputation was sorely damaged in 2011 when
Rupert Murdoch shut down the News of the World, a Sunday
tabloid, after it emerged that its reporters had illegally
eavesdropped on voicemails of countless celebrities and a
murdered schoolgirl.
Lengthy public hearings were held into journalists' ethics,
revealing uncomfortably close ties between press bosses and
those who run the country.
Conservative Prime Minister David Cameron was forced to
apologise for hiring as his spokesman a former News of the World
editor who was later jailed. Labour former Prime Minister Tony
Blair acknowledged that he had given advice to another former
News of the World editor on how to deal with the scandal.
The right-leaning Daily Telegraph, nicknamed the "Torygraph"
for its longstanding support for the Conservative - or Tory -
Party, is chided by its critics for appealing to the middle
classes and the middle aged.
But it is the biggest-selling of Britain's "broadsheets",
the serious-minded national newspapers that distinguish
themselves from the popular "tabloids" traditionally printed on
paper half the size. It gained stature in 2009 for an expose of
lawmakers' expense claims that resulted in resignations and
prosecutions on all sides in parliament at Westminster.
However the paper, like its rivals, has cut staffing levels
in recent years as it adapted to the tightened financial times.
In Oborne's resignation letter he lamented what he described
as a loss of standards, saying stories were chosen for the
number of online visits they bring rather than the news value.
The paper had recently run a story about a woman with three
breasts, he complained.
"Telegraph readers are a pretty loyal bunch but in terms of
the paper's status I think it will cause enormous, long-lasting
damage," Steven Barnett, communications professor at the
University of Westminster, said of Oborne's letter. "It harms
its ability to say 'We stand for truth and accuracy.'"
