(Adds comments from Merlin Entertainment)
LONDON, June 8 One of four teenagers seriously
injured last week in a roller coaster crash at one of Britain's
biggest theme parks has had a leg amputated, hospital officials
said on Monday.
Leah Washington, 17, underwent an amputation above the left
knee. She also suffered a fractured left hand, the University
Hospitals of North Midlands Trust said in a statement. Joe Pugh,
18, who was with her on the ride, suffered two broken knees, the
hospital added.
Washington was one of four people seriously injured on the
"Smiler" ride at Alton Towers in Staffordshire, central England,
last Tuesday when two carriages collided.
British firm Merlin Entertainments Plc, which
operates the park, said it took full responsibility for those
injured and would provide compensation to all sixteen victims.
"We are deeply saddened by the news about Leah and all our
thoughts are with her and her family. We cannot undo the events
of last week but everyone in the company and at Alton Towers is
determined to do all we can to provide appropriate support to
those who were injured and their families." Chief Executive Nick
Varney said in a statement.
The company said that each of the victims or their families
could submit compensation claims, which would be dealt with
"swiftly and sensitively".
Washington's father, David, said in a statement: "Leah has
suffered a life-changing injury and now has many months of
rehabilitation ahead of her.
"We would like to thank all the emergency services at the
scene and all the hospital staff who saved Leah's life."
The park re-opened on Monday but the Smiler and similar
rides at other Merlin parks remain closed while an investigation
into the crash continues.
Merlin said on Friday that increased safety measures had
been introduced.
Shares in the company have fallen 4 percent in a week on
reports that it was losing 500,000 pounds ($760,000) a day while
the park was shut.
(Reporting by Neil Maidment; Editing by Stephen Addison and
Robin Pomeroy)