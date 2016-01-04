CANTERBURY, England Jan 4 Britain has granted
asylum to a Sudanese man who made global headlines in August
when he walked 50 km (31 miles) through the Channel Tunnel from
France to England, highlighting the desperation of many migrants
seeking a better life in Europe.
Abdul Haroun, who was arrested at the English end of the
tunnel on Aug. 4 and charged with obstructing a railway under an
obscure 19th Century law, has been held in prison since then and
was due to face trial this month.
In a brief hearing on Monday at Canterbury Crown Court where
Haroun appeared by video-link from prison and spoke only to
confirm his name, prosecutor Philip Bennetts said Haroun had
been granted asylum on Dec. 24.
Bennetts requested 14 days for the prosecution to consider
the impact of this new information on the criminal case,
suggesting that the charge against Haroun may be dropped.
Judge Adele Williams granted the request, adjourning the
case to Jan. 18 for the prosecution to announce their decision.
She also granted Haroun immediate bail after Bennetts made clear
the prosecution was not opposing his release.
While in prison, Haroun has been supported by a small, local
refugee rights group who were able to provide him with an
address, which was not disclosed in court.
The judge told Haroun via an interpreter that his bail terms
were that he had to live at that address, sleep there every
night, and report to a local police station every Wednesday
during a two-hour window.
Haroun is the first migrant known to have made it to Britain
by foot through the railway tunnel, a perilous 12-hour journey
in near total darkness that involved dodging trains travelling
at up to 160 km per hour.
Thousands of migrants have been camped out in squalid
conditions for months near Calais, the entry point of the tunnel
on the French side, hoping to find their way to Britain. Most
attempt the crossing by trying to board trains or trucks.
Refugee rights campaigners and immigration lawyers had
accused the British authorities of seeking to make an example of
Haroun to deter others from following in his footsteps.
The police, prosecution service and immigration authorities
have not commented publicly on the case, as is standard when a
criminal trial is pending.
Little is known about Haroun, who was 40 at the time of his
arrest. The court heard at an earlier hearing that his mother
tongue is Zaghawa, suggesting that he may be from Darfur, a
region of Sudan ravaged by more than a decade of conflict
between government and rebel forces.
