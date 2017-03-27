LONDON, March 27 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Chef Imad
Alarnab furiously chops onions and stirs giant pots of bubbling
stew as he prepares dinner.
It is a far cry from Damascus, Syria, where Alarnab owned
three restaurants and several juice bars before they were
destroyed in the civil war, now in its seventh year.
But for two weeks only, Alarnab is back in the business,
serving Syrian food at a pop-up restaurant in an upstairs room
in east London.
"The pop-up idea is serving Syrian dishes for non-Syrian
people," he said with a grin on his face.
Alarnab, a father of three, said he was thrilled to be
cooking again after selling cars to make ends meet when he first
arrived in Britain as a refugee in 2015.
The restaurant has a sense of stepping into the intimacy of
a family kitchen. It is a fitting backdrop for Alarnab as he
recreates his favourite Syrian recipes that he learnt from his
mother.
"It's the same cooking we used to have in our parents'
house," he said. "We want visitors to the restaurant to feel
like they are sitting at their own dining table."
Guests sit at long tables for a family-style supper served
on large platters. The menu includes traditional Syrian dishes
from Kabsa, a spicy chicken with rice, to Fattoush, a salad with
flatbread.
"In Syria, the food, with the family of course, means a lot
for us - like it's traditional to meet every week, everyone
sharing," he said. "We have huge dining tables where everyone
sits around. Sometimes we would cook for hours and the food
would be finished within minutes."
Alarnab fled to Europe by boat from Turkey and his family
joined him later.
The last time he cooked for a large group of people was in
the sprawling "Jungle" camp in Calais. Like many refugees who
have spent time there, he remembers exactly how many days he
lived in the harsh conditions, hoping to make it to Britain.
"I cooked in the street for 64 days," he said.
Proceeds from the restaurant will go to Syrian children who
have been forced to flee their homes. The chef worked with
Appear Here, an online space rental service, Unicef's Next
Generation initiative and caterers The Hampstead Kitchen to
launch the pop-up.
The project is a chance for Alarnab to work towards running
his own restaurant again. Like his Syrian friends in London, he
says he doesn't want to be a burden on society.
"Personally, I don't want people to feel sorry because we
are Syrian. We are very proud to be Syrian. When we have the
chance to do something we are going to do it," he said.
"Hopefully (the restaurant) is going to make a different
idea about the Syrian people, everyone will look at (us) like
... we are a refugee but we are hard-working people as well."
