CANTERBURY, England Aug 24 A Sudanese migrant
who walked 50 km (31 miles) from France to Britain through the
Channel Tunnel as trains rushed past, only to be caught near the
British exit, pleaded not guilty on Monday to an obscure 19th
century offence.
Abdul Haroun, 40, made global headlines after his story
highlighted the plight of thousands of migrants camping in
squalor near the French end of the tunnel at Calais as they
desperately seek clandestine ways to reach Britain.
Haroun was the first migrant to make it on foot almost to
the other end at Folkestone in England. But he now faces a
criminal prosecution for "causing an obstruction to an engine or
carriage using the railway" under the Malicious Damage Act 1861.
He appeared at Canterbury Crown Court in Kent, southeast of
London, by video-link from Elmley Prison and told the court that
he intended to plead not guilty to the charge.
