* Abdul Haroun nearly made it to Britain on foot
* Faces charge of blocking railway under 19th century law
* Will claim protection under refugee convention
* Eurotunnel wants prosecution to deter others
By Estelle Shirbon
CANTERBURY, England, Aug 24 A Sudanese migrant
who walked 50 km (31 miles) from France to Britain through the
Channel Tunnel as trains rushed past, only to be caught near the
British exit, appeared in court on Monday and said he was not
guilty of an obscure 19th-century offence.
Abdul Haroun, 40, made global headlines after his dangerous
crossing on Aug. 4 highlighted the desperation of thousands of
migrants camping in squalor near the French end of the tunnel at
Calais as they seek clandestine ways to reach Britain.
Part of a wider European migration crisis, the chaos in
Calais has disrupted traffic, prompted a security crackdown by
French and British police, and divided Britain between those who
want tougher measures to keep migrants out and those who call
for greater solidarity with people fleeing war or oppression.
While most migrants in Calais attempt to hide on lorries or
trains bound for Britain, Haroun was the first to make it on
foot almost to the tunnel exit at Folkestone in England.
Having got past security fences and avoided detection by
closed-circuit television cameras and search teams, he spent
almost 12 hours walking along the track in the darkness as
trains sped past him at speeds of up to 160 kmh (100 mph).
He is charged with "obstructing an engine or a carriage
using a railway" under the Malicious Damage Act of 1861.
His case has stirred debate, with tunnel operator Eurotunnel
saying it hoped the full force of the law would be used to deter
others from following Haroun's example, while refugee rights
campaigners say he should not be prosecuted at all.
Little is known about Haroun. His lawyer, Nicholas Jones,
told the court his first language was Zaghawa, suggesting that
he may be from Darfur, a region ravaged by more than a decade of
conflict between Sudanese government forces and rebel groups.
"SO NEARLY MADE IT"
Short-haired and wearing a light grey t-shirt, Haroun
appeared by video-link from Elmley Prison for a brief hearing at
Canterbury Crown Court in Kent, southeast of London.
He confirmed his name and, after the indictment was read out
and translated into Arabic for him, he responded through a court
interpreter that he was not guilty.
Jones said Haroun's defence would be that he caused no
obstruction and that he is protected by Article 31 of a U.N.
convention under which refugees cannot be prosecuted for using
irregular means to enter a country of sanctuary.
Some lawyers and refugee rights campaigners accuse the
authorities of treating Haroun harshly to send others a message.
"The prosecution of Mr Abdul Rahman Haroun for an obscure
19th century railways offence is inappropriate and wrong," wrote
lawyer Colin Yeo, a prominent asylum specialist, on his blog.
A spokeswoman for the Home Office, or interior ministry,
said the decision to charge had been made by the police and
offered no further comment. The police declined to comment.
At the end of the hearing, Judge Adele Williams set a trial
date of Jan. 4, 2016, and remanded Haroun in custody.
When he heard that he was to remain in prison, Haroun
appeared to become agitated, raising both arms and beginning to
speak in Arabic, but the judge cut him short and the
video-conference link was disconnected.
It is not clear whether Haroun's prosecution would hinder an
application for asylum in Britain. The Home Office spokeswoman
said cases were examined individually on their merits.
According to the latest official figures, 79 percent of the
1,603 Sudanese applicants for asylum in Britain in the 12 months
to March were granted refugee status at the first attempt.
The maximum penalty for the charge that Haroun faces is two
years in prison. Campaign groups said applications for asylum
could take months or years due to the slow bureaucratic process.
"This is an unusual case because of his immense courage in
doing the walk, and because he so nearly made it," said Sue
Powell of Kent Refugee Help, a small non-governmental group.
