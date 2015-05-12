LONDON May 13 British Prime Minister David
Cameron will on Wednesday set out new laws intended to curb
organisations and individuals who promote militant ideologies at
home and recruit young people to radical islamist groups abroad.
The legislation will include powers to restrict the activity
of those who seek to radicalise young people and who use
inflammatory speech in public places. Charities will be subject
to greater scrutiny to stop funds being diverted to militant
organisations, and the broadcast regulator will be given new
powers to act against channels showing extremist content.
Cameron, who won a surprise majority in national elections
last week, is expected to tell a meeting of his top security
advisers that new laws will be fast-tracked through parliament
in the first year of his government.
"Whether they are violent in their means or not, we must
make it impossible for the extremists to succeed," Cameron will
tell a meeting of his National Security Council, according to
extracts released by his office.
The need to tackle radicalism in Britain has been
underlined by the flow of hundreds of Britons to join Islamic
State militants in Iraq and Syria - most notably Kuwaiti-born
Londoner Mohammed Emwazi, who has appeared in videos showing the
beheading of Western hostages.
"For too long, we have been a passively tolerant society,
saying to our citizens: as long as you obey the law, we will
leave you alone," Cameron will say. "This government will
conclusively turn the page on this failed approach."
