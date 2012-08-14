LONDON Aug 14 Britain's armed forces will take
two years to recover from their involvement in the Olympic Games
because the high number of personnel deployed at short notice
were taken away from normal duties, the army's chief planner for
the Games told the Guardian newspaper.
Wing Commander Peter Daulby, who was put in charge of the
army's Olympic planning 18 months ago, said the capability to
send 18,000 troops to the Games highlighted the danger of
"pulling the military down."
"We were originally planning to provide niche capabilities.
When the requirement for venue security was doubled, that was a
bit of a game changer," Daulby was quoted as saying in the
Guardian on Tuesday.
"It will take two years to recover from this, to get back to
normal, to get everything back into kilter. You can't expect
them to go back to normal routine very easily."
The Olympics became the largest peacetime operation ever
performed by Britain's armed forces after security firm G4S
could not supply all of the promised 10,400 guards for
the two-week sporting festival.
Daulby said the UK's commitment to Afghanistan had not been
affected by the Olympics but the military had exceeded by 6,000
the maximum number of people he thought the Ministry of Defence
could supply.
"Anything above 18,000 and you start to shut down elements
of defence," he said.
A spokesman for the Ministry of Defence said the defence
contribution to the Olympics had been planned to avoid an impact
on current operations.
"While some individual training and leave may need to be
rescheduled, this will be managed and will not impact on
operations including the ongoing mission in Afghanistan," he
said.
British Defence Minister Philip Hammond said on Tuesday that
G4S's failure to provide enough guards has shown that there were
some things only state organisations, such the army, could be
relied upon to do.
Hammond, currently overseeing the largest overhaul of
Britain's armed forces in a generation, said in an interview
with the Independent that "the story of G4S and the military
rescue is quite informative."
Regular trained members of Britain's army will be cut to
82,000 from 102,000 by 2020 to save money.