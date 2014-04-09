LONDON, April 9 British Prime Minister David Cameron appointed former banker Sajid Javid as the country's new culture minister, replacing Maria Miller who resigned earlier on Wednesday over an expenses scandal.

Javid, considered a rising star in the Conservative Party, has served since last year as financial secretary to the Treasury.

Cameron said on Twitter that lawmaker Nicky Morgan will step up to the financial secretary post at the Treasury - key to the government's relationship with the financial services industry - from her current role as economic secretary.

Javid, the son of a Bristol bus driver, worked for Chase Manhattan Bank and Deutsche Bank before starting his career in politics. He was elected as a member of parliament in 2010. (Reporting by William Schomberg, editing by David Milliken)