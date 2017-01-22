(Adds comments from PM May, Labour)
LONDON Jan 21 A test firing of an unarmed
British nuclear Trident missile from a submarine malfunctioned
last June, the Sunday Times reported, prompting questions about
why Prime Minister Theresa May did not tell parliament ahead of
a vote on renewing the submarines.
The paper quoted an unnamed senior naval source as saying
the missile may have veered off in the wrong direction towards
the American mainland when it was fired off the coast of
Florida.
It was the only test firing of a British nuclear missile in
four years and came shortly before May became prime minister in
the wake of Britain's vote last June to leave the European
Union, the paper said.
It said May had omitted any mention of the failed test when
she persuaded parliament to spend 40 billion pounds ($49.5
billion) on new Trident submarines in her first major speech to
parliament as prime minister last July.
Asked four times during a BBC television interview on Sunday
whether she knew about the misfire before she made that speech,
May repeatedly declined to answer directly.
"I have absolute faith in our Trident missiles. When I made
that speech in the House of Commons what we were talking about
was whether or not we should renew our Trident, whether or not
we should have Trident missiles," she said.
"There are tests that take place all the time, regularly for
our nuclear deterrent."
The Times said Trident missiles have been test-fired only
five times by UK submarines this century because they each cost
17 million pounds.
After more than five hours of debate, parliament last year
voted to rubber stamp a 2007 decision to replace the deterrent
system, approving the building of four submarines to ensure
Britain can have nuclear weapons continuously on patrol at sea.
But more than 100 of parliament's 650 lawmakers voted
against doing so, with the Scottish nationalists and some
opposition Labour members arguing the weapons were no longer
needed as they are little use against terrorists and the money
could be better spent elsewhere.
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and his finance spokesman John
McDonnell, who both oppose Trident, on Sunday called for a
discussion on the reported misfire.
"People on both sides of the argument on Trident would have
expected that to be reported to parliament and the fact that
Theresa May didn't is extremely worrying and I think questions
have to be asked about that," McDonnell told the BBC.
In a joint statement, May's office and Britain's Ministry of
Defence said the Royal Navy conducted a routine unarmed Trident
missile test in June from HMS Vengeance, as part of an operation
designed to certify the submarine and its crew. It did not
confirm the failure.
"Vengeance and her crew were successfully tested and
certified, allowing Vengeance to return into service. We have
absolute confidence in our independent nuclear deterrent," the
statement said.
"We do not provide further details on submarine operations
for obvious national security reasons."
($1 = 0.8083 pound)
(Reporting by Stephen Addison and Kylie MacLellan,; editing by
Clelia Oziel)