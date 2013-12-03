LONDON Dec 3 Four of Britain's largest mobile
phone operators have agreed to government proposals to stop
enforcing mid-contract price hikes and to cap bills from stolen
or lost phones, as the cost of living shapes up as the top issue
before an election in 2015.
The government said on Monday it would cut some green levies
paid by energy companies so they could cut prices.
EE , the market No. 1 with roughly 27
million subscribers, Vodafone, Three and
Virgin Media said they would allow customers to break
contracts without penalty if their tariffs were raised
mid-contract, a Department of Culture and Media statement said.
No. 2 mobile operator O2, with about 23 million subscribers,
said it was still in talks with Britain's government about the
proposals.
O2 said in a statement, "We need clarity on what the
guidance means for us and our customers before we can sign up to
all the commitments referred to by Government."
It was not clear when the proposals on mobile phone charges
- among some of the lowest in Europe - would be introduced, but
the government said it was aiming for the liability cap to be in
place from spring next year.
The government said the four mobile phone operators as well
as fixed-line providers BT, Sky and TalkTalk
had also pledged to support European Commission-led
plans to eliminate roaming charges within Europe by 2016.
When the plans were unveiled in September, the commission
said they would foster a cross-border market for telecoms
services and spur investment in networks, but mobile operators
say they would erode short-term profits.