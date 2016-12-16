LONDON Dec 16 Britain has fined five modelling
agencies and their trade association a total of 1.5 million
pounds ($1.9 million) for colluding and in some cases fixing
prices for jobs such as fashion magazine shoots and advertising
campaigns.
The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) regulator said
the agencies: FM Models, Models 1, Premier, Storm and Viva often
talked with trade body the Association of Model Agents (AMA)
about price negotiations with their clients
"The parties regularly and systematically exchanged
information and discussed prices in the context of negotiations
with particular customers," the CMA said in a statement on
Friday.
"In some cases, the agencies agreed to fix minimum prices or
agreed a common approach to pricing."
Britain's modelling industry is famous for producing
supermodels such as Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell, who are known
around the world.
Models 1, Premier and Storm said in a joint statement they
would appeal against the decision.
"The CMA has not stated evidence of any discernible effect
on competition in the UK," they said.
"Despite this, the CMA has decided to impose fines which are
out of line with their own guidance and those imposed in other
comparable cases."
The regulator said its investigation looked into fashion
magazine shoots and advertising campaigns, including some which
paid 10,000 pounds or more, but added that none involved
so-called "top models."
(Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Stephen Addison)