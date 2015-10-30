LONDON Oct 30 Britain has opened a full
investigation into the country's major modelling agencies to
determine whether they fixed the prices they charge for their
models, officials said on Friday.
The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) started an
initial investigation in March into "anti-competitive
arrangements", such as whether agencies worked together to set
the prices paid by retailers and brands.
The competition watchdog has not named any of the agencies
under investigation. The issue of how much models cost has
become more pressing in recent years as retailers and brands
need multiple shots of their clothing to be used online.
Britain's modelling industry is famous for producing
supermodels such as Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell and Rosie
Huntington-Whiteley, who are known around the world.
The CMA said that the case was at an early stage and no
assumption should be made that there had been an infringement of
competition law. Agencies found to be in breach of the law could
face fines of up to 10 percent of their group global turnover.
The watchdog said it would conclude its investigation in
March 2016 and decide whether any further steps were required.
(Reporting by Li-mei Hoang; Editing by Pravin Char)