LONDON, June 10 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - A group of
Lithuanian men trafficked to Britain to work on chicken farms
have won a landmark civil case against their captors, in the
first ruling against a British firm sued for modern slavery
offences.
A high court judge on Friday ruled in favour of the victims,
finding the company guilty of charging prohibited fees,
unlawfully withholding wages, and failing to ensure the workers
had adequate living and working conditions.
The six victims, aged 19 to 58, sought compensation for
injuries, unpaid wages and breaches of health and safety.
Compensation will be assessed at a later date.
"This is the first time the High Court has ruled in favour
of victims of trafficking against a British company," said
Shanta Martin from Leigh Day, the law firm representing the six
men, said in a statement.
"It is an extremely important step towards proper
compensation for our clients and should be seen as a warning to
British companies that they must eradicate all forms of modern
slavery from their businesses, whether in the UK or elsewhere."
The Lithuanian migrants accused the owners of DJ Houghton,
which supplied chickens and eggs to British supermarkets, of
trafficking, abuse and beatings over several years.
The first court hearing took place in 2015, just days after
Britain's Modern Slavery Act came into force, aimed at cracking
down on traffickers and cleaning up corporate supply chains.
The group were trafficked into Britain in 2008 and employed
by DJ Houghton to catch birds in chicken houses. They escaped in
August 2012 and gave statements to the local police. They
offered to act as witnesses, but the police did not contact them
again, Martin said.
Police raided houses belonging to DJ Houghton director
Darrell Houghton and company secretary Jacqueline Judge, just
two months later and freed several suspected victims of
trafficking, but there were no criminal proceedings against the
pair at the time.
Britain has sought to lead the way in combating human
trafficking, a $150 billion a year industry.
The workers said they were harassed and brutalised by their
supervisors, and intimidated with dogs. One supervisor allegedly
split the lip of a worker by punching him in the face, before
pouring urine and cider into the wound.
"We felt trapped... we were being treated like slaves," one
of the men, Antanas Galdikas, previously told the solicitors.
Britain's Gangmaster Licensing Authority (GLA), the
government body which regulates the supply of workers to the
agriculture industry, said it revoked the licence of DJ Houghton
immediately after the police raid on the directors' properties.
Since the first proceedings, an additional 10 migrants have
come forward to join the civil claim against the chicken
company.
