LONDON Nov 23 Britain's "woefully inadequate"
anti-money laundering system has left the country wide open to
corrupt money and terrorism funds and needs radical overhaul, a
leading anti-corruption group said on Monday.
Each year billions of pounds of dirty money flow through
Britain, but the system for identifying it is too fragmented and
unaccountable to be effective, according to a report by
Transparency International UK (TI-UK).
"The UK supervision system which should be protecting the
country from criminal and terrorist funding is not fit for
purpose," said TI-UK's Head of Advocacy and Research Nick
Maxwell.
"Those vulnerabilities can be exploited by sophisticated
terrorist organisations as well as the corrupt."
Penalties for professionals such as lawyers and estate
agents who fail to comply with anti-money laundering regulations
are also too small to act as a deterrent, the report said.
Money laundering is the process of disguising the origins of
money obtained from crime and corruption by hiding it within
legitimate economic activities.
The government's 2015 money laundering and terrorist
financing national risk assessment said there was "evidence of
terrorist financing activity in the UK" which uses the same
methods as criminal money laundering and "poses a significant
threat to the UK's national security."
Money laundering is also pushing up London property prices
because money commonly ends up in high-value physical assets
such as real estate and art.
Britain's National Crime Agency's economic crime director
told The Times newspaper this year that London property prices
were being artificially driven up by overseas criminals wanting
to hide their assets.
TI-UK wants Britain to create one independent and
accountable national supervisory body to replace the current
system of 22 - often private sector - supervisors responsible
for spotting dirty money in sectors such as financial services,
accountancy, legal services and property.
Making senior professionals personally liable for money
laundering is a key part of the fight, TI-UK said, but Britain
is scrapping plans to treat senior bankers as guilty until
proven innocent for failings which happen on their watch.
This u-turn was "reportedly due to heavy lobbying by the
banking sector," TI-UK said.
