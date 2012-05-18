LONDON May 18 Centrica's UK South Morecambe gas field will shut down for planned maintenance from June 14 to July 9, the company said on Friday.

Production from the field in the Irish Sea, which feeds gas to the Barrow terminal, will fall to zero on June 14 for scheduled work, a market notification message showed. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; Editing by Alison Birrane)