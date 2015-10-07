LONDON Oct 7 Britain's financial watchdog said
on Wednesday it was starting a review of the mortgage market to
identify potential areas where competition may not be working
well or could be improved.
The Financial Conduct Authority said in a statement it was
seeking views on recent reforms of the home loans market, the
ability of consumers to get the information they need about
mortgages, and the conduct of firms in the sector.
"We are seeking stakeholders' views on competition in the
mortgage sector," said Christopher Woolard, director of strategy
and competition at the FCA.
"These views, together with evidence from the FCA's wider
programme of work on mortgages, will help inform any future FCA
work on this key sector of the economy, including any future
competition market study," Woolard said.
(Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by Sinead Cruise)