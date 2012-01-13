LONDON An Oxford lecturer was being questioned by police on Friday on suspicion of murdering a prominent astrophysics professor from the venerable university.

Police said the body of Professor Steven Rawlings, 50, was found on Wednesday night at the home of Dr Devinder Sivia, 49, after a neighbour reported an incident.

Sivia, a lecturer in mathematics for the sciences, was arrested the same night. An autopsy conducted on Rawlings' body on Thursday was inconclusive, Thames Valley Police said in a statement.

A police spokeswoman declined to comment on British newspaper reports that the two scientists had been friends for many years.

"The college is shocked and distressed by this tragic event," said Sir Michael Scholar, president of Saint John's College, where Sivia lectures.

Rawlings was based at another of the university's 38 colleges, Saint Peter's. He lectured on vector calculus to first-year undergraduates and had been head of Oxford's astrophysics department from 2006 to 2010.

"He was a much liked and admired tutor and colleague within the college and will be greatly missed," said Mark Damazer, master of Saint Peter's, in a statement.

Rawlings was one of the lead scientists in the Square Kilometre Array, an international project to create the world's largest radio telescope.

"The SKA will give astronomers insight into the formation and evolution of the first stars and galaxies after the Big Bang, the role of cosmic magnetism, the nature of gravity, and possibly even life beyond Earth," says the project's website.

Sivia teaches maths for natural sciences to physics and chemistry undergraduates.

"My research interests revolve around the application of Bayesian probability theory to all sorts of data analysis problems, mainly in the physical sciences," he says on Saint John's College website.

Rawlings is survived by his wife, Linda.

(Reporting by Estelle Shirbon; Editing by Steve Addison)