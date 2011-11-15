(Removes garble in penultimate paragraph)
* Police believe hacking continued until 2009
* Victim warned to change cellphone PIN number
* Actress says her email was hacked in 2008
By Mark Hosenball
LONDON, Nov 15 (Evidence is growing that hacking
of both telephone voice mail and email was pursued by
journalists from Rupert Murdoch's News of the World for years
after the arrests of a private detective and reporter who worked
for the weekly tabloid.
As recently as last week, News International, publisher of
Murdoch's remaining three British print publications, had
maintained that phone hacking at the News of the World ceased in
2006, after police arrested the paper's royal correspondent,
Clive Goodman, and private investigator Glenn Mulcaire.
But during the opening session on Monday of the
parliamentary Leveson Inquiry, an investigation set up by the
British government to investigate alleged abuses by UK media,
the inquiry's chief counsel, Robert Jay, said British police
investigating phone hacking at News International believed
hacking had certainly begun by 2002 and continued "at least
until 2009."
Jay did not elaborate on the nature of the evidence police
had, except to say that this did not include voluminous
notebooks maintained by Mulcaire which were seized at the time
of his arrest in 2006.
In his opening statement to the inquiry on Tuesday, Rhodri
Davies, a lawyer representing News International, conceded that
he could not offer any guarantees that phone hacking did not
occur "by or for the News of the World after 2007".
But Davies also said he believed the jailing of Goodman and
Glenn Mulcaire had a "salutary" effect. Lessons had been
learned, and whatever hacking culture might have existed at the
company before their arrest did not thrive afterwards. A
spokeswoman for News International said the company had no
further comment.
Chris Bryant, a member of parliament for Britain's
opposition Labour Party who has followed the hacking controversy
closely and was a hacking target himself, told Reuters
he understood hacking occurred after 2006, and that evidence to
that effect has already begun to emerge in hacking-related court
cases.
One relevant case, Bryant said, is that of actress Sienna
Miller, whose relationship with actor Jude Law was closely
tracked by the News of the World.
In a story published last week, the Guardian cited a claim
made at a pre-trial hearing last April by Miller that her email
had been hacked in 2008. The newspaper said that this allegation
was contained in a re-amended statement of claim filed with the
court.
The Guardian also reported that Michael Silverleaf, a lawyer
for News International, admitted at a subsequent hearing that
the company was liable for all wrongs alleged by Miller in her
claim. Silverleaf said the newspaper "admits in terms that the
acts were committed and they were committed on instructions from
journalists employed by my client".
At a follow-up hearing in May, Miller's barrister, David
Sherborne, reported that the tabloid had "fully admitted Ms
Miller's claim in relation to the entirety" of her amended
claim.
Earlier this year, in another case in which post-2006
voicemail hacking attempts by the News of the World were
alleged, the company admitted liability for "misuse of private
information" and "breach of confidence" during the period
2004-2006. But it conspicuously declined to admit liability
after that period.
INJUNCTION
Kelly Hoppen, an interior decorator who at one point was the
stepmother of Sienna Miller, applied in March 2010 for an order
requiring mobile phone provider Vodafone to disclose the
telephone number, as well as other details, of the individual or
individuals who accessed or tried to access her voicemail
between June 2009 and March 2010; this according to a
court document signed by judge David Eady of Britain's High
Court which is posted on the website of Hoppen's lawyer.
Hoppen also asked for an injunction preventing those
responsible for allegedly trying to hack her voicemail between
June 2009 and March 2010 from hacking her further, harassing
her, or even phoning her cellphone. The judge said he would
grant the order she was seeking.
Lawyers for Hoppen and Murdoch's News International
subsequently announced the case was being settled. A statement
made in open court said the publisher only admitted liability
"in respect of the 2004-2006 part of her claim". But two people
familiar with the case said that, whatever liability the company
formally admitted, evidence did surface during the litigation
that Hoppen had been a target of hacking after 2006.
A hacking victim who earlier this year was shown evidence
seized from Mulcaire indicating that her voicemail had been
hacked before the private eye's arrest told Reuters she also was
advised by investigators that they had evidence that the
practice continued after Mulcaire`s arrest in 2006.
According to the victim, who requested anonymity due to
ongoing investigations and litigation, one police investigator
almost casually asked whether she had changed the PIN number
used to access her voicemail.
When the victim said that she had not changed her PIN
number, the police commented that few other victims had changed
their PINs either. The police suggested that this was unwise,
because, they said, they had evidence that voicemail hacking had
continued after Mulcaire`s arrest.
"You do realise it went on after 2006," the victim quoted
the investigator as saying.
Specifically, an investigator told the victim, the police
had acquired emails in which Mulcaire instructed other
journalists how to hack emails. The victim said the investigator
was from Operation Weeting, a Scotland Yard inquiry set up
earlier this year to investigate the extent of hacking at the
News of the World, which was shuttered by Murdoch last July as
public controversy flared over the newspaper's reporting
practices.
A spokesman for Scotland Yard said that the police were not
prepared to discuss specific points about evidence or timelines
raised during the Leveson inquiry. News International continued
to emphatically deny as late as last year that there was "a
widespread culture of wrongdoing at the News of the World".