LONDON, April 25 The British minister who last
year reviewed a $12 billion bid by Rupert Murdoch's News Corp
to increase its hold on Britain's television industry
on Wednesday denied he had given the company special access to
influence the decision.
"Transcripts of conversations and texts published yesterday
between my special adviser Adam Smith and a News Corporation
representative have been alleged to indicate there was a back
channel through which News Corporation were able to influence my
decisions. This is categorically not the case," Culture
Secretary Jeremy Hunt told parliament.
The Labour opposition has called on Hunt to resign after
Rupert Murdoch's executive son James on Tuesday disclosed
embarrassing details of close contacts with the minister, who
was last year reviewing whether to let the family extend its
interests in pay TV group BSkyB.