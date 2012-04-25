By Mohammed Abbas
LONDON, April 25 The British minister accused of
giving Rupert Murdoch special access during the media tycoon's
bid to increase his hold on Britain's television industry
labelled accusations against him as "laughable" on Wednesday.
Jeremy Hunt, the culture minister who was last year tasked
with reviewing Murdoch's $12 billion plan to boost his stake in
British pay TV operator BSkyB, is under immense pressure
to resign after allegations emerged of his close contacts with
Murdoch's News Corp media empire.
In a hearing into media ethics on Tuesday, Murdoch's media
executive son James said Hunt had given News Corp special
treatment during talks surrounding the government's decision on
whether to allow the TV deal to go ahead.
"The idea I was backing this bid is laughable," a visibly
flustered Hunt told parliament to roars of approval from his own
Conservative Party and jeers of derision from the opposition
Labour party, which has led calls for him to be sacked.
The furore is the latest blow to Prime Minister David
Cameron's government after a torrid month in which he has
lurched from crisis to crisis, garnering an embarrassing slew of
negative headlines and raising questions over his leadership.
Speaking in parliament, Cameron said he gave his "full
support" to his embattled minister and ruled out a separate
investigation into his contacts with News Corp.
The row has already claimed the scalp of Hunt's special
adviser Adam Smith, who resigned earlier on Wednesday.
Media pundits have portrayed the bombshell dropped by James
on Tuesday as more evidence that his father is on the warpath
after being vilified by Britain's once-fawning political
establishment since allegations of phone hacking at Murdoch's
newspapers turned the octogenarian's patronage toxic.
"Transcripts of conversations and texts published yesterday
between my special adviser Adam Smith and a News Corporation
representative have been alleged to indicate there was a back
channel through which News Corporation were able to influence my
decisions. This is categorically not the case," Hunt said.
Hunt was thrust into overseeing the News Corp bid for BSkyB
when his predecessor Vince Cable was removed from the role after
he was secretly taped indicating he would not allow the deal to
go through because of his dislike of Murdoch.