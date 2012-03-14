By Kate Holton and Georgina Prodhan
LONDON, March 14 James Murdoch made a last
ditch appeal to a parliamentary committee investigating
phone-hacking at his company, ahead of a report expected from
the committee in coming weeks that could determine whether he
has a future in Britain.
The committee, which hauled James and his father Rupert
before it for a three-hour grilling in July, is expected to
criticise the younger Murdoch for failing to uncover the scale
of the problem, threatening his role as chairman of pay-TV group
BSkyB.
In a seven-page letter, the 39-year-old apologised to those
affected but said he had been let down by senior staff on whom
he had relied, allowing a scandal to escalate which damaged not
only the reputation of the News Corp media empire but
also British politicians and police.
At stake is his role as chairman of BSkyB and potentially
his future at News Corp, where he had for years been marked out
as heir apparent to his father as chief executive and is
currently deputy chief operating officer.
The Murdoch letter was published on Wednesday as Scotland
Yard announced the re-arrest of another key figure in the
scandal, this time on suspicion of intimidating a witness.
That in turn followed the arrests of six people at dawn on
Tuesday, including Rebekah Brooks, a former editor of the
now-defunct News of the World tabloid at the heart of the
scandal and close confidante of Rupert Murdoch.
"I did not know about, nor did I try to hide, wrongdoing,"
Murdoch said in the letter published by the committee. "Whilst I
accept my share of responsibility for not uncovering wrongdoing
sooner, I did not mislead parliament and the evidence does not
support any other conclusion."
PUBLIC REVULSION
The hacking scandal exploded last July as a stream of
revelations over the hacking of crime victims and Britain's war
dead sparked a wave of public revulsion which forced the closure
of the mass-selling 168-year-old News of the World.
Murdoch, who became chief executive of News Corp's British
newspaper arm only after the hacking had ended, has since
stepped down from any newspaper role to focus on his pay-TV
duties, which include the chairmanship of BSkyB.
Analysts and some shareholders believe he would struggle to
remain at BSkyB if he is singled out for criticism in the
parliamentary report, as it could impact his ability to
negotiate with the government and regulators on behalf of one of
Britain's most powerful media firms.
Murdoch acknowledged he was at fault for not having asked
more questions of his staff and scrutinised documents more
closely, but said he had trusted those around him.
Two key figures on whom he said he had relied have publicly
contradicted the evidence Murdoch gave to the committee in July,
resulting in his recall to answer more questions four months
later.
News Corp's British newspaper arm News International had
long argued that the hacking of voicemails to generate stories
was the work of a single rogue reporter and a private
investigator who had already gone to jail for the crime.
But as more people came forward to accuse the company of
hacking their phones, that defence crumbled and attention turned
to those at the top of the company and why they had not pushed
further to discover the truth.
"Clearly, with the benefit of hindsight, I acknowledge that
wrongdoing should have been uncovered earlier," Murdoch said.
"I reiterate my personal apology to those who had their privacy
invaded."
The parliamentary committee had originally planned to
publish its report before Christmas but due to the sensitivity
of the material it is having to write the document by committee
and is now aiming for the Easter holiday in April.
On top of the parliamentary investigation, Britain's
broadcasting regulator Ofcom revealed last week that it had set
up a dedicated team known as "Project Apple" to investigate
whether BSkyB was a "fit and proper" holder of a broadcast
licence.
The investigation is considering the status of both James
Murdoch as chairman of the satellite broadcaster, and of News
Corp, which is a 39 percent owner and was forced to drop a full
takeover bid last year because of the phone-hacking scandal.