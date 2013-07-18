* Parliament committee recalled Murdoch to clarify evidence
* Letter describes critical comments as "overly emotional"
By Costas Pitas
LONDON, July 18 Media mogul Rupert Murdoch said
the police investigations into alleged criminal activity by
journalists at his newspapers in Britain were
"disproportionate", according to letters written to British
lawmakers.
Lawmakers and police are investigating allegations that
Murdoch's staff hacked into the phones of hundreds of people to
land scoops, that tens of employees made payments to public
officials and that others attempted to pervert the course of
justice.
Members of parliament said this month they would recall
Murdoch to clarify evidence he gave to them last year after he
was secretly recorded in March belittling the police inquiry
into the alleged crimes.
In the letters published by Britain's Channel 4 News on
Thursday, Murdoch said those comments were "overly emotional".
"I am sure I made overly emotional comments about the MPS
(London's Metropolitan Police Service) at the March meeting. But
that frustration that drove those comments was real," he said in
a letter to the chairman of the parliamentary media committee.
"From my layman's perspective, the police approach to these
matters since I met with you had in some respects appeared to be
disproportionate."
In a separate letter to lawmaker Keith Vaz, chairman of the
home affairs committee, he said: "I have no basis to question
the competence of the police, and I and our newspapers respect
the work they do."
Britain's parliament broke up for the summer on Thursday,
meaning committees are not due to sit again until September, by
which time some trials concerning former staff of Murdoch's
publications will likely have begun.
No date has yet been set for Murdoch's committee hearing.
Analysts say the recall, while potentially embarrassing, is
unlikely to lead to charges against Murdoch.
It could, however, further complicate his business dealings
in Britain, where his firm has long wanted to take full control
of the pay-TV group BSkyB and where it is still in
negotiations with the government over regulation of the press.
The covert recordings aired in July of his comments to a
room full of journalists from Britain's top-selling Sun
newspaper, including some of the 23 who had been arrested on
suspicion of making payments to public officials, appeared to
suggest Murdoch would stand by staff if found guilty.
The world's most powerful media tycoon, who heads News Corp
and 21st Century Fox, sought to clarify those
comments in his letters, stressing he did not endorse illegal
behaviour.
"I did not intend to suggest that any violations of the law
are tolerable or acceptable," he wrote.
Murdoch also said that News UK, which owns British
newspapers the Sun and the Times, had supplied half a million
documents to police and devoted over 185,000 man hours to help
the investigation at a cost of 65 million pounds ($100 million).
In July 2011, Murdoch was forced to close the mass-selling
News of the World Sunday paper over the hacking scandal.