LONDON, March 14 James Murdoch has written
to the influential UK parliamentary committee investigating a
phone hacking scandal to apologise and restate his own innocence
ahead of a potentially damaging report that could determine his
future in Britain.
The 39-year-old son of Rupert wrote to the committee to
accept responsibility for failing to uncover the criminal
behaviour and apologise to all those affected.
"I did not know about, nor did I try to hide, wrongdoing,"
he said in the letter published by the committee on Wednesday.
"Whilst I accept my share of responsibility for not
uncovering wrongdoing sooner, I did not mislead parliament and
the evidence does not support any other conclusion."