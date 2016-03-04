LONDON, March 4 Rupert Murdoch wed former
supermodel Jerry Hall in a low-key ceremony in central London on
Friday, the fourth marriage for the media mogul.
The 84-year-old executive chairman of News Corp and
owner of 21st Century Fox Inc, and Hall, 59, smiled happily for
photographers after the ceremony at Spencer House, an 18th
century mansion built for an ancestor of Princess Diana.
Hall was previously in a long-term relationship with Rolling
Stones singer Mick Jagger.
Murdoch, dressed in a navy suit, and Hall, who was wearing a
pale-grey trench coat and flat shoes, began dating last summer
after being introduced while in Australia and were first seen in
public together at the Rugby Union World Cup Final in London in
October.
They got engaged in January in Los Angeles where they had
been attending Hollywood's Golden Globes awards ceremony,
announcing the news in a classified advert in the Times of
London newspaper, one of the many titles his group owns.
On Saturday, the couple will celebrate the marriage with a
service at London's historic St Bride's church, famed for its
wedding-cake spire.
The spiritual home of British journalism, St Bride's was
designed by Christopher Wren, who was also responsible for
nearby St Paul's Cathedral.
The church is located on Fleet Street, where Britain's major
newspapers were located from the 1700s to the 1980s. Murdoch
himself hastened Fleet Street's demise as a press hub when he
moved his print works to east London.
"Within months the printing dinosaur that was Fleet Street
was dead. By 1989 all the national newspapers had decamped as
other proprietors followed Murdoch's lead," the church's own
website says.
Australia's Sydney Morning Herald reported this week that
the couple's 10 children from previous relationships would be at
Saturday's service, with the six daughters acting as
bridesmaids.
A native of Melbourne, Australia, Murdoch divorced his third
wife, Wendi Deng, in 2013 after 14 years, saying their marriage
had been irretrievably broken. Deng is a former executive at
Murdoch-owned Star TV in China.
Texan model and actress Hall was married to Jagger for more
than 20 years. However, in divorce proceedings in 1999, the
British musician claimed they were never legally married.
(Reporting by Michael Holden, editing by Estelle Shirbon and
Dominic Evans)