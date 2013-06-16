Usher, Lauryn Hill to perform at Montreux Jazz Festival
MEZIERES, Switzerland Usher, Lauryn Hill, Macy Gray and Erykah Badu are booked to perform at the Montreux Jazz Festival during its 51st edition, organisers said on Thursday.
LONDON The British rock band Black Sabbath's album "13!" has given them a first British Number One album in nearly 43 years, a record interval between chart-toppers, the Official Charts Company said on Sunday.
Black Sabbath were last at the top of the UK chart with their second album, "Paranoid".
"I'm in shock!" Black Sabbath front man Ozzy Osbourne told the Official Charts Company. "The success of this album has blown me off my feet. We've never had a record climb the charts so fast."
The band saw off competition from Liam Gallagher's band Beady Eye, in second place with "BE".
In the singles chart, American R&B singer Robin Thicke made it three weeks on top with "Blurred Lines".
The song, featuring rapper TI and Pharrell Williams, has sold over 580,000 copies, making it the fifth-best selling single of 2013.
"La La La" by the British rapper Naughty Boy, featuring singer Sam Smith, remained in the number two spot.
MEXICO CITY Videos showing Mexico City subway riders reacting to close-ups of men's' buttocks and subway seats with moulded penises were part of a bold advertising campaign launched recently by UN Women, an arm of the United Nations.
VILNIUS A professor said on Thursday he had found a copy of Lithuania's lost declaration of independence languishing in a German archive, an achievement hailed by authorities as the discovery of the nation's "birth certificate".