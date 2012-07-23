British singer Elton John performs during a concert as part of his ''Greatest hits Live 2012'' world tour at the Ondrej Nepela Arena in Bratislava July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Radovan Stoklasa

LONDON Elton John has scored his first number one album in 22 years, an electronic reworking of his hit songs, while Florence and the Machine clung to top spot in the singles chart for a second week running, the Official UK Charts Company said on Sunday.

John teamed up with Australian electronic duo Pnau for "Good Morning To The Night", giving his 70s catalogue a modern summer vibe. The album's title is also the name of the lead track, which has become an official song of the London Olympics.

Elsewhere at the top of the album chart, "Overexposed" by Maroon 5 climbed one place to number two, while U.S. rapper Nas made his British album chart top 10 debut with "Life is Good" which went in straight at number eight.

Flame-haired singer Florence Welch's second week at the top of the singles chart with "Spectrum" may offer her some consolation after she was forced to pull out of high-profile European gigs due to damaged vocal chords.

X-Factor talent show finalist Misha B was this week's highest new entry in the singles chart with "Home Run" at number 11. (Reporting by Mohammed Abbas; Editing by Andrew Osborn)