LONDON Newcastle comedy duo Ant and Dec scored a surprise singles number one this week with a reissue of a 19-year-old hit, while U.S. star Justin Timberlake clung to the top of the album chart, the Official Charts Company said on Sunday.

Originally released in 1994 under the moniker PJ and Duncan, Ant and Dec's "Let's Get Ready to Rhumble" went straight to number one after the pair roped in other pop stars to perform the song on their Saturday Night Takeaway TV show last week.

The song, which reached the top ten in 1994, is the first number one for the pair, who are both aged 37.

London-based singer-songwriter Charlie Brown provided the top ten's only other new entry with "On My Way" at number seven, the artist's first top ten hit.

In the album chart "Delta Machine" by electro-pop pioneers Depeche Mode failed to dislodge Timberlake's "The 20/20 Experience" from the top of the pile, the album now in its second week at number one.

David Bowie's "The Next Day" slipped one place to number three, while darlings of the New York Indie rock scene The Strokes entered the album chart at tenth place with "Comedown Machine".

