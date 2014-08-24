French artist David Guetta performs at the Rock in Rio Music Festival in Rio de Janeiro September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes/Files

LONDON French DJ and producer David Guetta secured his fifth British number one single on Sunday after topping the charts with "Lovers On The Sun", the Official Charts Company said.

The single, featuring U.S. singer-songwriter Sam Martin, knocked Norwegian double act Nico & Vinz's "Am I Wrong" into second place after two weeks in the top spot. Fellow former chart-toppers Magic! dropped to third place with "Rude".

In the albums chart, five-piece boy band Collabro, this year's winners of TV talent show "Britain's Got Talent", went straight in at number one with their debut album "Stars", ending Ed Sheeran's eight-week reign at the top of the charts.

Sheeran slipped to second place with "X", while "Concrete Love" by The Courteeners debuted at number three, making it the band's highest charting album to date.

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan)