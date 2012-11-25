LONDON Nov 25 Bajan singer Rihanna equalled
Madonna's chart record of three consecutive number one albums
this week, while X Factor talent show star Olly Murs scored his
fourth number one single, the Official Charts Company said on
Sunday.
Rihanna's "Unapologetic" went straight to the top of the
singles chart, extending a run of album chart success with last
year's "Talk That Talk" and 2010's "Loud".
Talent show graduate Susan Boyle came in at number seven
with "Standing Ovation - The Greatest Songs", one place behind
Rod Stewart with "Merry Christmas Baby" at number six. Veteran
rockers Led Zeppelin took fourth place with "Celebration Day".
In the singles chart, Murs teamed up with U.S. singer Flo
Rida to take the top spot with "Troublemaker", nudging girl
group Girls Aloud to second place with "Something New".
U.S. singer Alicia Key's also managed a new top 10 entry
with "Girl on Fire" at number five.
