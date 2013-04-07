LONDON, April 7 British DJ Duke Dumont and
singer A*M*E raced to the top of the charts this week with their
catchy single "Need U (100%)", while U.S. star Justin Timberlake
remained top of the album chart, the Official Charts Company
said on Sunday.
After making a name remixing singles for Lily Allen and
Mystery Jets, Duke Dumont teamed up with the 18-year-old
Londoner Aminata "Amy" Kabba - stage name A*M*E - to record
"Need U (100%)", a 1990s-infused dance track.
The single helped to knock the comedy duo Ant and Dec's
reissue of the 1994 hit "Let's Get Ready to Rhumble" down from
first to sixth spot.
Canadian crooner Michael Buble provided the top 10's only
other new entry with "It's A Beautiful Day" at number 10, his
highest charting single since "Haven't Met You Yet" in 2009.
Justin Timberlake's "The 20/20 Experience" sealed its third
week at the top of the album chart, fending off the Las Vegas
indie rock band Imagine Dragons, whose debut album "Night
Visions" landed the second spot.
David Bowie's "The Next Day" slipped one place to fourth,
toppled by British metallers Bring Me The Horizon, who entered
the chart with "Sempiternal", their fourth album.
