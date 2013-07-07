By Costas Pitas
LONDON, June 16 The British rock band Black
Sabbath's album "13!" has given them a first British Number One
album in nearly 43 years, a record interval between
chart-toppers, the Official Charts Company said on Sunday.
Black Sabbath were last at the top of the UK chart with
their second album, "Paranoid".
"I'm in shock!" Black Sabbath front man Ozzy Osbourne told
the Official Charts Company. "The success of this album has
blown me off my feet. We've never had a record climb the charts
so fast."
The band saw off competition from Liam Gallagher's band
Beady Eye, in second place with "BE".
In the singles chart, American R&B singer Robin Thicke made
it three weeks on top with "Blurred Lines".
The song, featuring rapper TI and Pharrell Williams, has
sold over 580,000 copies, making it the fifth-best selling
single of 2013.
"La La La" by the British rapper Naughty Boy, featuring
singer Sam Smith, remained in the number two spot.
