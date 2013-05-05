LONDON May 5 French electronic duo Daft Punk
held on to top spot for a second week in Britain's singles
charts on Sunday, keeping London drum and bass quartet
Rudimental's "Waiting All Night" down in second place.
Daft Punk's "Get Lucky", featuring the guest vocals of
Pharrell Williams and Nile Rodgers on guitar, had entered the
chart three weeks ago at No.3.
The track is the lead single from the pair's upcoming fourth
album "Random Access Memories" and is their third biggest hit
behind "One More Time" (2000) and "Around The World" (1997).
"Can't Hold Us" by Macklemore and Ryan Lewis featuring Ray
Dalton moved up two places to third spot, according to the
Official Charts Company.
In the album charts, "Home" - the debut studio album by
Rudimental - went straight to No.1 in its first week, knocking
Canadian crooner Michael Buble's "To Be Loved" down into second
place after two weeks at the top.
American singer Pink was up one place, to third spot, with
her sixth studio album "The Truth About Love".
(Reporting by Stephen Addison; Editing by Pravin Char)