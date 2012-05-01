LONDON May 1 The winners of the British
television singing contest show "The Voice" and seven finalists
will go on an 11-date tour in Britain in September, the concert
promoters said on Tuesday.
The Voice, a show created by broadcaster BBC, which rivals
music mogul Simon Cowell's "Britain's Got Talent," will start
The Voice UK Live Tour in the southern coastal city of
Bournemouth on Sept. 12.
"You've watched them in the blind auditions, seen them sing
their hearts out in the battles, supported them, tweeted them,
now it's your chance to see for yourself the singer who is
eventually crowned champion of the show and the seven fellow
finalists," concert promoters Live Nation, Global Music & Talent
Agency and Creative Artists Agency said in a statement.
The ratings rivalry between The Voice and Britain's Got
Talent is unusually fierce for British television and pits the
BBC against its main commercial rival ITV and BBC One controller
Danny Cohen against Cowell.
For the BBC, The Voice is a significant risk, with spending
on the show reported to be as much as 25 million pounds ($40
million).
For Cowell, the season is an opportunity to put behind him
disappointing ratings for the U.S. version of "The X Factor" and
concerns about growing competition for its British edition from
BBC's "Strictly Come Dancing".
Britain's Got Talent featured judges Cowell, comedian David
Walliams, singer Alesha Dixon and actress Amanda Holden, while
The Voice panel comprised Welsh singer Tom Jones, Black Eyed
Peas rapper will.i.am and singers Danny O'Donoghue and Jessie J.