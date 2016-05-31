BELFAST May 31 Two men have been arrested in
Northern Ireland as part of an investigation into a 1.3 billion
pound sale of property loans by Ireland's state-owned "bad bank"
to a U.S. private equity firm, British authorities said.
Northern Ireland police opened a criminal inquiry last year
into the sale by Ireland's state-run "bad bank", the National
Asset Management Agency, of its entire portfolio of loans
belonging to Northern Ireland-based debtors to U.S. private
equity firm Cerberus Capital Management.
The investigation was begun after an independent member of
the Irish parliament, Mick Wallace, raised concerns about the
portfolio, alleging that a 7 million-pound fee had been
"earmarked" for a Northern Ireland politician.
The National Crime Agency said in a statement it arrested
two people and carried out searches in the County Down area of
Northern Ireland "in connection with a fraud investigation".
A spokesman said the arrests were the first in the
investigation into the NAMA loan sale to Cerberus but declined
to give any further details.
Cerberus has said that no improper or illegal fees were paid
by it or on its behalf. NAMA says the police investigation has
not suggested it behaved improperly.
NAMA is one of the world's largest property groups, having
paid a total of 32 billion euros to purge Irish banks of risky
loans worth over double that amount following a crash that
forced Ireland to seek an international bailout.
The Northern Ireland portfolio was one of a series that has
been sold by the agency in recent years.
(Reporting by Amanda Ferguson; Writing by Conor Humphries)