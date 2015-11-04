(Updates to show request cancel led early after backup generation came forward)

MILAN/LONDON Nov 4 Britain's energy system operator National Grid moved to increase the country's electricity supply backup on Wednesday after unnamed power plants broke down.

It said there was no immediate risk of supply disruption or blackouts but it was the first time it had asked the industry for extra supply since February 2012.

The grid operator called on the energy industry for an extra 500 megawatts of supply to fill a gap in power needs between 1630 and 1830 GMT on Wednesday, it said in a statement.

National Grid subsequently cancel led the request before 1740 GMT on Wednesday.

"The market duly responded to this signal. More generation came forward... so the NISI (notification of inadequate supply margin) has been withdrawn," it said in a separate statement.

A National Grid spokeswoman declined to name the power plants which have broken down, citing confidentiality, but said they were returning from maintenance outages when they went offline again.

A total nuclear capacity of 1,730 megawatts (MW) is currently offline, but no new outages have been reported.

SST's 490-MW Fiddler's Ferry coal plant is not available due to a "failure" until early Thursday morning, according to Reuters data.

National Grid will issue another statement shortly if it decides to cancel the request for extra power capacity.

National Grid said in a statement its response was "part of our standard toolkit for balancing supply and demand and is not an indication there is an immediate risk of disruption to supply or blackouts."

The extra supply will go toward catering for Britain's peak overall demand on Wednesday evening, estimated at 48,275 MW, the spokeswoman said.

The move comes at a time when the UK's surplus of electricity supply is dwindling partly due to ageing plants going offline. (Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic in Milan and Nina Chestney, additional reporting by Susanna Twidale; Editing by Susan Fenton and David Evans)