By Nina Chestney
| LONDON, June 17
LONDON, June 17 British lawmakers called on
Friday for the operation of the country's energy transmission
network to be transferred from National Grid to an
independent system operator, similar to the model used in the
United States.
National Grid owns and operates Britain's main gas network
and the high-voltage electricity transmission network in England
and Wales, meaning it controls flows of power onto and around
the grids, depending on overall supply and demand.
At a more local level, regional distribution networks carry
electricity at lower voltages from the main grid via powerlines,
cables and substations to homes and businesses. There are
similar regional distribution networks for gas, carrying it the
fuel at ever reducing pressure until it reaches customers.
National Grid owns half the regional gas distribution
systems but does not own or operate any of local electricity
distribution networks.
British lawmakers on parliament's Energy and Climate Change
committee said in a report the system needed to be changed so
regional distributors could control power flows on their
networks better, especially as more renewable power was being
generated at a local level.
For example, it said most of Britain's solar power is
connected to local distribution networks and cannot be seen at
the overall level. Instead, it is measured only as a reduction
in the demand for power.
The report said smart grid technology would enable
distribution network operators to move from a passive role to
being responsible for balancing energy flows, effectively
becoming system operators at a local level.
"There must be a transition to fully-functional Distribution
System Operators which balance and control their local grids. At
transmission level, we recommend creating an Independent System
Operator (ISO)," the committee said.
In the United States, an ISO coordinates, controls and
monitors the operation of an electrical power system in one
state or sometimes several states. Regional transmission
organisations do the same but cover a larger geographic area.
"The Independent System Operator model has worked in the
USA. It is time for it to be brought to these shores," Angus
Brendan MacNeil, chair of the committee, said in a statement.
National Grid is a private company listed on the London
Stock Exchange. The company, which generates power and
distributes electricity to homes in some parts of the United
States, rejected the committee's conclusions.
"There is little evidence that an Independent System
Operator model would provide any benefits that would justify the
cost to households, potential disruption to much of the energy
sector, and the risks to security of supply such uncertainty
could create," a National Grid spokeswoman said.
(Editing by David Clarke)