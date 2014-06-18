LONDON, June 18 Britain said on Wednesday it had
scrambled Typhoon fighter jets to intercept seven Russian
military aircraft flying near the Baltic states as tensions
between the West and Russia over the Ukraine crisis remained
high.
NATO last month tripled the number of fighter jets
patrolling the Baltics to beef up the alliance's defences in
Eastern Europe, with Britain contributing four typhoons to the
operation.
Britain's Ministry of Defence said on Wednesday it had
launched the Typhoons on Tuesday after four separate groups of
aircraft were detected in international airspace near the
Baltics by NATO air defences.
It said the aircraft had been identified as a Russian
Tupolev Tu-22 bomber, four Sukhoi Su-27 fighters, one Beriev
A-50 early warning aircraft, and an Antonov An-26 transport
aircraft.
They appeared to be carrying out routine training, it said.
"The Russian aircraft were monitored by the RAF Typhoons and
escorted on their way," the ministry said in a statement.
(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Andrew Osborn)