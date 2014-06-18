* Russian planes were armed, did not use transponders -NATO
official
* NATO has stepped up air cover in Baltics in response to
Ukraine
* Latvian PM calls Russian activity an "intimidation tactic"
LONDON, June 18 Britain said on Wednesday it had
scrambled Typhoon fighter jets to intercept seven Russian
military aircraft flying near the Baltic states, as tensions
between the West and Russia over Ukraine remained high.
A NATO official said the Russian aircraft were armed and in
the vicinity of NATO airspace.
They did not file a flight plan and did not use their
transponders, making them invisible to civilian air traffic
control and a safety hazard to commercial air traffic, which was
why NATO had intercepted them, he said.
The alliance last month tripled the number of fighter jets
based in the Baltics as part of measures to beef up its defences
in eastern Europe following Russia's annexation of Crimea.
Britain contributed four Typhoons to the operation.
Britain's Ministry of Defence said on Wednesday it had
launched the Typhoons on Tuesday after four separate groups of
aircraft were detected in international airspace near the
Baltics by NATO air defences.
It said the aircraft had been identified as a Russian
Tupolev Tu-22 bomber, four Sukhoi Su-27 fighters, one Beriev
A-50 early warning aircraft, and an Antonov An-26 transport
aircraft.
They appeared to be carrying out routine training, it said.
"The Russian aircraft were monitored by the RAF Typhoons and
escorted on their way," the ministry said in a statement.
NATO planes patrolling the Baltics have scrambled repeatedly
in the last week in response to sightings of Russian military
aircraft.
Last Thursday, Latvia said NATO fighters had scrambled a
record four times after a total of 16 Russian military planes
were spotted close to the country's air space.
Local news agency BNS quoted Latvia's Prime Minister
Laimdota Straujuma on Monday as saying that the increased
activity by Russian military planes was an "intimidation tactic"
and a demonstration of power by Russia. "The same tactics are
used also in Ukraine and elsewhere," she said.
The incidents may have been connected to military exercises
in Russia's Baltic enclave of Kaliningrad that Moscow said last
week it was holding in response to drills by NATO allies in
parts of eastern Europe.
(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, Adrian Croft in Brussels and
Aija Krutaine in Riga; Editing by Larry King)