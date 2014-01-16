LONDON Jan 16 British home-shopping group N Brown, which targets older and larger shoppers, said it would step up its investment in its international expansion after enjoying strong Christmas trading boosted by online sales.

The group posted like-for-like revenue during the six-week festive period up 7.2 percent, with online sales accounting for over half of overall revenue, helped by the company taking orders up until Dec. 23 for delivery before Christmas.

The company also reported its strongest sales performance from the brands aimed at younger consumers.

The Manchester-based retailer said it would now step up capital and revenue expenditure outside of its core British home shopping business into international expansion, infrastructure and systems development.

It forecast full-year results to March 1 to remain broadly in line with expectations but said its rate of gross margin was a little below expectations due to heavy discounting.

N Brown Group, which includes brands SimplyBe, Jacamo and Marisota, offers men's trousers in waist sizes up to 64 inches and womenswear in sizes up to 38.

The group said it planned to open up to 25 stores in major shopping areas, with like-for-like revenue growth at its current seven stores up 34 pct.