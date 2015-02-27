LONDON Feb 27 A Nepali army officer was accused
by a British prosecutor on Friday of torturing two men in 2005,
during his country's civil war, in a rare use of laws that allow
British courts to prosecute certain serious crimes wherever they
took place.
Kumar Lama, 48, is on trial at London's Old Bailey court,
charged with two counts of torture on Nepali citizens at an army
barracks in Nepal. He has pleaded not guilty. If convicted, he
will face a maximum penalty of life in prison.
It is only the second trial in Britain under laws that
assert universal jurisdiction. In the first, Afghan national
Faryadi Zardad was jailed for 20 years in 2005 for torture and
hostage-taking.
At least 16,000 people were killed during Nepal's 1996-2006
civil conflict and both sides have been accused of human rights
abuses, but calls for perpetrators to be brought to justice in
Nepal have remained unanswered.
Lama was arrested in Britain in 2013, while on leave from a
U.N. peacekeeping mission in South Sudan.
Lama was the company commander at a Nepali army barracks in
2005 when Janak Raut and Karam Hussain were detained on
suspicion of being part of a Maoist insurgency.
The men allege they were severely beaten on Lama's orders,
and threatened with death if they did not confess. Hussain
alleges his hands were burnt with cigarettes, while Raut says he
was suspended upside down while hot water was poured down his
nose, and that a parrot was allowed to peck him until he bled.
"Violence towards those that the colonel wanted questioned
was inflicted ... with his say so and with him fully aware that
it was being done," prosecutor Bobbie Cheema told the jury.
"He was a determined and committed army officer focused on
the task in hand at that time, and that was the suppression of
the Maoist rebellion through all means available," she said.
Cheema told the jury that victims of human rights abuses
were too afraid to seek redress in Nepal.
"Those who perpetrated torture did so with impunity ... In
fact, not a single criminal prosecution of an alleged
perpetrator of torture has taken place in any civilian court in
Nepal," she said.
The jury was told that Lama concedes that Raut and Hussain
were prisoners at Gorusinghe barracks while he was in charge,
and that they may have been mistreated there.
However, he denies that he participated in, ordered or
condoned any torture of detainees, and he also challenges the
extent of the mistreatment both men allege.
Raut, who had no connection with the Maoist insurgency, and
Hussain, who was a Maoist sympathiser, are both scheduled to
give evidence at Lama's trial.
